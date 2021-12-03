Biggest year yet: Bring the Harvest Home sees more than 20,000 pounds of food, 160k monetary donation

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The ‘Bring the Harvest Home’ event is one of the biggest food and toiletry donation events of the year for Marion County.

This year they surpassed all expectations.

For 10 years now the county has hosted the donation event.

Final donations were collected on the Ocala downtown square Friday.

Last year the event collected roughly 14,000 pounds of food. By 11a.m. Friday they well exceeded that number.

And not only was thousands of pounds of food donated, but also thousands of dollars.

“We got an amazing donation. They gave a $160,000 dollars to the food drive this year,” Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant said.

Those funds along with the food will be split between Interfaith Emergency Services, Brother’s Keeper and the Salvation Army.

“This has been our biggest one yet. It’s a testament to what this community does when you put out that there is a need,” she said.

In total, they collected 20,976 pounds of food.

