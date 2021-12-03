Advertisement

Columbia County commission holds meeting to confront new wetlands permitting process halting improvement projects

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Several improvement projects in Columbia County are coming to a halt because of a new wetlands permitting process.

Assistant County Manager Kevin Kirby told county commissioners any potential impact on wetlands requires a lengthy vetting process.

The process is from the state department of environmental protection.

Permits for similar projects had been handled by the army corps of engineers until this year.

Projects that could be dramatically slowed down include the wastewater treatment plant at the North Florida Mega Industrial Park.

