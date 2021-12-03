Advertisement

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried speaks at new UF/IFAS extension in Newberry

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF/IFAS extension in Newberry is now open and the state Commissioner of Agriculture visited today.

The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce invited Nikki Fried to address the state of agriculture in Alachua County.

Related story: Alachua County commission hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new UF/IFAS extension building

Fried also promoted a new initiative to reduce styrofoam use in businesses across the state.

“Using alternative packaging can actually be good for business and drive new innovation and opportunity,” Fried said. “As both the consumer protection agency and our food safety agency for the state of Florida, we want to seize the opportunity to help consumers and companies make this responsible proactive change.”

She also took questions from the audience about what she called a “food desert” in eastern Alachua County and bringing a meat packaging facility to Newberry.

