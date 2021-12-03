Advertisement

Courthouse Renaming Committee celebrates Judge Stephan Mickle’s legacy through a scholarship contest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students will play a part in an upcoming ceremony meant to honor the late Judge Stephan Mickle. 

A scholarship in Mickle’s name is meant to engage middle and high schoolers to learn about his legacy.  Students can write 150-word essays and poems about Mickle’s life and what it means to them.

Top winners will be rewarded with $200 and second-place winners will receive $100, but that is not all: Two students will be selected to speak at the January 14 renaming at the courthouse, according to the committee’s co-chair, Tarcha Rentz.

Judge Stephan Mickle was the first black county, circuit, district, and chief justice in Alachua County.

  “This man lived in their community, [East Gainesville], and was able to accomplish so many things,” said Rentz, “and sometimes the walk that you have to take in life is a lonely walk, sometimes it’s a courageous walk, and thankfully, he was able to endure and he can be a model,” Rentz said.

Rentz said that the initiative seeks to prove that renaming the Alachua County Criminal Courthouse serves a purpose beyond honoring the late judge.

“We’re excited to see what the young people come up with,” Rentz said.  

The deadline to participate is December 15, and winners will be published in early January.

TRENDING STORY: Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
ASO deputies
UPDATE: Deputies confirm suspect is in custody, I-75 has been reopened
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of...
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of teen and grandmother killed in crash on Thanksgiving
21-year-old Marandoe Young in handcuffs after being caught by a K9 unit.
Residents are breathing a sigh of relief after an armed man was arrested during a manhunt on I-75

Latest News

Six MCSO deputies on paid administrative leave after two separate shooting incidents, receive...
Six MCSO deputies on paid administrative leave after two separate shooting incidents, receive counseling
ASO report alludes to needed policy changes in county jail after baby death
ASO report alludes to needed policy changes in county jail after baby death
UF researchers make a major discovery in its mutations
UF researchers make a major discovery in Omicron variant’s mutations
UF researchers make a major discovery in its mutations
UF researchers make major discovery in its mutations