Cross City residents hold cake auction fundraiser to pay for neighbor’s COVID treatment
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Cross City are rallying around a much-loved neighbor who nearly died with COVID-19 twice.
Friends and family of George Carroway are holding a cake auction to raise money to pay for his recovery.
Cakes are being donated Thursday afternoon and will be auctioned off Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
So far, more than 40 cakes have been donated. To participate in the cake auction, visit this website.
