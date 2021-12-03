Cross City residents hold cake auction fundraiser to pay for neighbor’s COVID treatment

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Cross City are rallying around a much-loved neighbor who nearly died with COVID-19 twice.

Friends and family of George Carroway are holding a cake auction to raise money to pay for his recovery.

Cakes are being donated Thursday afternoon and will be auctioned off Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

So far, more than 40 cakes have been donated. To participate in the cake auction, visit this website.

