Advertisement

Cross City residents hold cake auction fundraiser to pay for neighbor’s COVID treatment

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Cross City are rallying around a much-loved neighbor who nearly died with COVID-19 twice.

Friends and family of George Carroway are holding a cake auction to raise money to pay for his recovery.

Cakes are being donated Thursday afternoon and will be auctioned off Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

So far, more than 40 cakes have been donated. To participate in the cake auction, visit this website.

TRENDING STORY: Marathon gas station in Newberry hosts “Panther Spirit Pump” fundraiser for NHS athletics

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
ASO deputies
UPDATE: Deputies confirm suspect is in custody, I-75 has been reopened
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of...
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of teen and grandmother killed in crash on Thanksgiving
High visability
Increase in police presence to be seen along main roads in Gainesville in an effort to increase biker and pedestrian safety

Latest News

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried speaks at new UF/IFAS extension in Newberry
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried speaks at new UF/IFAS extension in Newberry
Archer park dedication honors legacy of city’s first Black mayor
Archer park dedication honors legacy of city’s first Black mayor
Archer park dedication honors legacy of city’s first Black mayor
Archer park dedication honors legacy of city’s first Black mayor
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried speaks at new UF/IFAS extension in Newberry
Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried speaks at new UF/IFAS extension in Newberry