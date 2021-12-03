Gainesville Modern Quilters is having its modern quilt show reception

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Modern Quilters will have their modern quilt show reception.

The reception will start at 6 p.m. at the Hotel Indigo in Celebration Pointe.

Members of the Gainesville Modern Quilters will have some of their quilts on display and for purchase.

The display will be open for viewing starting Friday, December 3rd through January 30th.

The reception is free and open to the public.

