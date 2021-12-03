Advertisement

Gator volleyball team advances past Rattlers in NCAA tourney with sweep

Florida moves to 12-0 against FAMU all-time
Florida moves on to face Miami
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As the 16th and final team selected to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, the Florida Gators took full advantage of starting their path to a national championship in front of their home crowd.

Florida wasted no time in sweeping Florida A&M on Thursday, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8 at the O’Connell Center, and moves on to play Miami in Friday’s second round. The win was the 1,000th in the coaching career of UF’s Mary Wise.

Florida (21-8) had met Florida A&M four previous times in the big dance and the Gators had won all four previous meetings in straight sets. The last time these two squared off in the tournament was in Gainesville, in 2017.

Thursday’s meeting was a mirror image of all the other matches.

Florida held an early, 6-3 lead against A&M in the opening set, then stepped on the pedal and pulled away without little resistance.  With a 14-6 advantage, the Gators rattled off six straight points to vault themselves ahead 19-6. The orange and blue closed out the frame on a 3-0 run to win 25-11.

Merritt Beason and Sofia Victoria anchored Florida’s attack with four kills a piece. The Gators also threw in five aces to bolster their stats.

In the second set, Florida used a 5-0 run to hold a 7-4 lead, before A&M used a 3-0 run of their own to even the score at 7-7. From there, another 5-0 run pushed the Gators lead to 15-10. Thayer Hall was one of four Gators to have five or more kills by the end of the second set.

Florida took a two sets-to-none lead after winning the second set, 25-14. The Gators used their third 5-0 run to close out the frame.

In the third, tied at 2-2, Florida once again used a 5-0 run to give itself some breathing room against the Rattlers. Later in the frame, the Gators used a 4-0 run to just about wrap things up when they went padded their advantage to make it 14-5.

Hall and Victoria each had double digit kills. They were the only players between the two teams to reach the mark. Victoria had a match-high 13, while Hall had 11.

Florida claimed the third set 25-8 to secure the match and set up a clash against the Hurricanes. Miami (25-4) took down South Alabama in Thursday’s other match in Gainesville, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-19.

DIFFERENCE MAKER:

Florida recorded 41 kills and 12 aces, while FAMU only registered 18 kills and 3 aces.

OF NOTE:

T’ara Caesar, who was injured during Florida’s final two matches of the season against Kentucky, did not play in the Gators first round match against FAMU. She announced on her instagram after the Kentucky series she will not participate in the NCAA Tournament, so she can focus on her physical and mental health.

