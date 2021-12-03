Advertisement

‘Handsome’ Secret Service agent goes viral

By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Secret Service agent has some not-so-secret crushes across the internet after video of him went viral on social media.

A guy who protected the Bidens on vacation may now need protection himself from his fans. Two friends were in stitches after waiting for the Bidens in Nantucket but focusing on “whoever this beautiful man was” instead.

“She was like, ‘Do you see that Secret Service guy? Like, he’s so handsome,’” said Sadie Thomas, who posted a video. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ so then we both started videoing it.”

Clip after clip went viral. One was shot by photographer Matthew Notarangelo.

“He just looked like someone out of a magazine, like perfect hair, sunglasses,” Notarangelo said.

Even Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist.

“Whoa, if he’s there who’s manning the door at Abercrombie and Fitch?” Colbert said on his show.

Lots of people thought he looked like Tom Cruise, though no one got a good shot of him without his sunglasses.

Online posters went gaga. No comment from the Secret Service itself, though a source confirmed to CNN that he is an agent.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
ASO deputies
UPDATE: Deputies confirm suspect is in custody, I-75 has been reopened
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of...
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of teen and grandmother killed in crash on Thanksgiving
21-year-old Marandoe Young in handcuffs after being caught by a K9 unit.
Residents are breathing a sigh of relief after an armed man was arrested during a manhunt on I-75

Latest News

Holidays could compound overdose crisis
Holidays could compound overdose crisis
Holidays could compound overdose crisis
Holidays could compound overdose crisis
Cheer teams received generous donations to make it to Pop Warner Nationals
UPDATE: Union County cheerleaders secure funding needed for travel to nationals
A Secret Service agent goes viral for his looks.
'Handsome' Secret Service agent goes viral