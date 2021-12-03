Marathon gas station in Newberry hosts “Panther Spirit Pump” fundraiser for NHS athletics

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marathon gas station on West Newberry Road is hosting a Newberry “Panther Spirit Pump.”

Proceeds from sales at the pump will support Newberry High School athletics.

The initiative is a result of efforts by Commissioner Tim Marden, gas station owner Stoney Smith, athletics director Bryan Roundtree, and NHS Principal James Sheppard.

Marden says that, as the school’s sports teams improve, the cost to compete increases.

“With getting better comes some more costs, so this is just a way, nickles and dimes and quarters at a time, that people are able to contribute,” said Commissioner Tim Marden.

He is thankful the community is always ready to rally in support of students.

“We had about 35 people out here yesterday just at the ribbon-cutting, so I think that just kinda speaks volumes to the character...Newberry is a character community is really the bottom line,” Marden said.

Sign Universe provided the graphics to wrap the pump.

There is no time frame for how long the proceeds will benefit the school. Marden says the gas station owner is leaving the option open

