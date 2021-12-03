Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Tex, Copal, and Salva

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Tex.

This wrinkly-face boy is two years old.

He loves being around people.

He is a happy social dog that is looking for a forever friend to make new experiences with.

Next is Copal.

She’s a loyal 3-year-old pup looking for someone that she can lean on.

Maybe, you can be her new person to make her smile for the camera.

Last, we have Salva.

Salva is a playful four-year-old kitty.

She loves tricks just as much as she loves treats.

She enjoys playing cat and mouse with her hopeful forever family.

The shelter is running a 12 paws of Christmas promotion during December.

All adoption fees are just $12.

The adoption fee includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Slate, Maizey, and Nadia

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
ASO deputies
UPDATE: Deputies confirm suspect is in custody, I-75 has been reopened
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of...
‘The most painful experience that I think I’ve ever felt’: High Springs family mourns death of teen and grandmother killed in crash on Thanksgiving
High visability
Increase in police presence to be seen along main roads in Gainesville in an effort to increase biker and pedestrian safety

Latest News

cheerleaders
UPDATE: Union County cheerleaders secure funding needed for travel to nationals
columbia meeting
Columbia County commission holds meeting to confront new wetlands permitting process halting improvement projects
NCFL lights
Annual Christmas light-up events occur across North Central Florida
MCA
Marion Cultural Alliance is having an open reception and holiday party for its December exhibit
quilt show
Gainesville Modern Quilters is having its modern quilt show reception