Marion County Pets: Tex, Copal, and Salva

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Tex.

This wrinkly-face boy is two years old.

He loves being around people.

He is a happy social dog that is looking for a forever friend to make new experiences with.

Next is Copal.

She’s a loyal 3-year-old pup looking for someone that she can lean on.

Maybe, you can be her new person to make her smile for the camera.

Last, we have Salva.

Salva is a playful four-year-old kitty.

She loves tricks just as much as she loves treats.

She enjoys playing cat and mouse with her hopeful forever family.

The shelter is running a 12 paws of Christmas promotion during December.

All adoption fees are just $12.

The adoption fee includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

