Marion Cultural Alliance is having an open reception and holiday party for its December exhibit

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance is hosting an open reception and holiday party for their December exhibit.

The exhibit named Visions will be a display of work from photographer Dan McCarthy.

It will be open to the public starting Friday, December 3rd through December 30th.

The MCA’s party will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Brick City Center for Arts.

Festive seasonal attire is encouraged.

