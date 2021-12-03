McDonald’s Golden Grant impacts students in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As part of the North Florida Golden Grant, $40,000 dollars in grants will be awarded to various teachers and organizations to positively impact the lives of thousands of students.

TRENDING STORY: Residents are breathing a sigh of relief after an armed man was arrested during a manhunt on I-75

Funded by the local McDonald’s owner/operators, this year ten awards will be split up into various $2,500, $5,000, and one $10,000 dollar grant. They are awarded based on creativity, innovation, need, and hands-on application of projects.

Qualifying activities include arts and crafts programs, mentorship programs, community service outreach, sporting and after-school programs, and more.

The Pace Center for Girls in Gainesville received grant money last year. Teacher Bee Dagher said her students have never been more excited to read, after using grant funding to buy books and incentives for the reading program.

“They get excited because of the grant and the money we get were able to think outside of the box and get resources that maybe other public schools are not able to get so this really helps us with the foundation,” said Dagher. “With the grant were able to encourage them and give them incentives whether it be extra points, a bag of chips, or something to get them to read and that’s working fabulously.”

The deadline to apply for this grant is next Friday, December 10. Grant recipients will be announced in February of next year. To apply CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.