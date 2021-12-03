MCSO releases body camera footage of Silver Springs man firing shotgun at deputy
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county sheriff’s deputies are releasing body camera video showing a deputy nearly being shot by a man wielding a shotgun.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to a home on Northeast 84th Place in Silver Springs after receiving reports of someone shooting into a neighboring home.
One of the deputies knocked on the front door and stepped back. Then, 60-year-old Philip Luke fired a shotgun through the door, narrowly missing the deputy.
Consequently, deputies surrounded the home and took Luke into custody.
