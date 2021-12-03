MCSO releases body camera footage of Silver Springs man firing shotgun at deputy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county sheriff’s deputies are releasing body camera video showing a deputy nearly being shot by a man wielding a shotgun.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a home on Northeast 84th Place in Silver Springs after receiving reports of someone shooting into a neighboring home.

One of the deputies knocked on the front door and stepped back. Then, 60-year-old Philip Luke fired a shotgun through the door, narrowly missing the deputy.

Consequently, deputies surrounded the home and took Luke into custody.

