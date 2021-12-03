Advertisement

Residents are breathing a sigh of relief after an armed man was arrested during a manhunt on I-75

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic on I-75 in both directions was at a stand still between High springs and Lake city for hours. Due to a chase that started in Columbia County around 11:45 am.

Law enforcement stopped 21-year-old Marandoe Young by using a pit maneuver and stop sticks near mile marker 406. That’s when he stopped his vehicle and ran into the woods.

“Most likely fled from law enforcement because he was in possession of a large amount of marijuana which he admits he intended to distribute,” said Alachua County Sheriff’s Captain Kaley Behl.

Young fired shots while being chased, and he was finally caught after 4pm in the nearby woods by K9 Micco.

“What the investigation reveals so far is that he will be charged with fleeing and attempted to elude law enforcement,” said Behl.

Along with three counts of aggravated assault on deputies and also with tampering with evidence. Patrick Ward and his family were stuck in traffic for hours trying to get to St. Louis.

“I was able to find out what was going on on twitter from tweets from a local news station, but i kind of got a picture of what was going on and i was kind of like how long is this going to take,” said Ward.

Young was out on bond in Georgia and was taken to the hospital with injuries and will be taken to the Alachua County jail.

