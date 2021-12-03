Advertisement

Signing day for two Santa Fe baseball players

Raider tandem to remain teammates at Santa Fe College
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -After helping their team finish 23-3 in their junior seasons, Santa Fe High School baseball players Landon Rogers and Matt Geelhoed have committed to play at the next level. The two Raiders will remain teammates at Santa Fe College in Gainesville and signed to play for the Saints on Friday.

Rogers is a catcher who batted .333 last season with two home runs and 21 RBI’s. Geelhoed is an outfielder who went six for seven in stolen base attempts. Geelhoed is more than content to stay home for college.

“I love the campus and the coaching, I’ve known some of them for quite a bit of years and I’ve had friends and family who’ve went there and everyone has loved it, so it seemed like the perfect fit,” said Geelhoed.

With the NCAA extending eligibility to current players during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has proven to be difficult for in-coming recruits to find a spot. Rogers knew he would have to stand out.

“It definitely took time but my dad and my coach reminded me to be patient,” said Rogers. “They said my time would come and I’m happy that I’m able to play at Santa Fe.”

The Raiders open the 2022 season Feb. 22 versus North Marion.

