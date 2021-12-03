Two men have been found guilty of first-degree murder for a home invasion back in 2017

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County jury has convicted two men for a home invasion and murder in Williston.

22-year-old Jalen Days was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing James Patterson at his home in 2017. He was also convicted of attempted murder for shooting Ramon Patterson.

The second defendant, 21-year-old Andrew Robinson was found guilty of manslaughter.

A third man, Steven Stacy, is also charged in connection with the break-in.

Prosecutors say he helped hide the weapons.

