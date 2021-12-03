Advertisement

Two men have been found guilty of first-degree murder for a home invasion back in 2017

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County jury has convicted two men for a home invasion and murder in Williston.

22-year-old Jalen Days was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing James Patterson at his home in 2017. He was also convicted of attempted murder for shooting Ramon Patterson.

The second defendant, 21-year-old Andrew Robinson was found guilty of manslaughter.

A third man, Steven Stacy, is also charged in connection with the break-in.

Prosecutors say he helped hide the weapons.

