UF researchers make a major discovery in Omicron variant’s mutations

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As concerns about the new COVID-19 variant circulate around the world, researchers at the University of Florida have made a major discovery in its mutations.

Researchers say the key finding is that the Omicron variant has substantially more mutations at four sites on the virus compared to the Delta variant.

Researchers also confirmed the new variant is five times more transmissible than Delta.

So far, this new strain has been linked to only mild disease, but researchers say more study is needed.

