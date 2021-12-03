Advertisement

UPDATE: Union County cheerleaders secure funding needed for travel to nationals

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County cheerleaders will now be able to perform on a national stage.

Both the Jr. Peewee and Mighty Mites cheer teams of Union County qualified for nationals but were short on the funding needed to make the trip.

They had then raised about $600 of their $5,000 goal.

After TV20′s original story aired, the teams caught the attention of a Union County business owner.

That’s according to Vicky Barnes, an official with Babe Ruth, an organization that helps raise money for Union County athletics.

Bart Andrews of Andrews Site Prep Septic and Wells wrote a check for the remaining $4,400 to the team.

RELATED STORY: Union County cheerleaders fundraising for Pop Warner Nationals

