“What’s up” with K-COUNTRY 12/03

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Make sure to get some rest and have your coffee ready.

You will need lots of energy for all the events this weekend.

Here’s your rundown in our weekly chat with K-COUNTRY.

RELATED STORY: “What’s up?” with K-Country 11/19

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.