Lifesouth 5k run will be returning to NCFL

Lifesouth 5k run will be returning to NCFL
Lifesouth 5k run will be returning to NCFL(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lifesouth race weekend is coming back in February, although with some changes.

The event was cancelled last year but will be held on Feb. 19th through Feb. 20th.

The marathon is not returning, but a 5k, half marathon, and kids marathon are on the schedule.

Proceeds will go to the Lifesouth Community Foundation, formerly known as the Five Points of Life.

Thursday, judges including TV20s Camille Syed chose their favorite Halo Potato donut flavor for the upcoming race.

“We had to skip it last year due to COVID,”  CEO Kim Kinsell said. “We know it’s a big community event that a lot of people come out and support. It’s our way for Life South to give back to the community and to thank our donors for their continued support in providing us blood for our local community.”

“Blood orange glazed” won first place. To sign up, click here.

