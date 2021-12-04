Advertisement

NFRMC pond lighting pays tribute to COVID-19 staff

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pond is lit at North Florida Regional Medical Center but this year’s ceremony included a tribute to those who saved lives during the pandemic.

A merry pond lighting ceremony at North Florida regional medical center with performances from dancers.

A tribute to all the staff that worked in the COVID-19 units and saved lives, like ICU nurse Brittani Bump, while also witnessing tragedies everyday.

“It’s been a lot we’ve seen a lot of people my age go into body bags in the more recent surge we’ve had,” Bump said. “I remember having night shifts where we had code after code and just kind of run out of resources sometimes. We had a lot of support from our administration so that was part was really great.”

Being recognized at the 32nd annual pond lighting lets Bump know the support is still there.

“It’s been an honor to take care of our community,” Bump said. “I’ve taken care of vets, taken care of people who are long-standing in our community so it’s great to be able to feel like the community shows the appreciation to us, the hospital shows appreciation to us.”

Families walk around the pond to take it all in.

“It feels great,” attendee Eric Borkowski said. “There’s so much energy here and it’s kind of like a reward for all the hard work that everybody’s done.”

The hard work that was celebrated with Christmas cheer.

