Power is restored at Butler Plaza after transformer blew causing some businesses to close for hours

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For people shopping in Butler Plaza vintage clothing, art, and sporting event tickets were hard to get. After the power went out in at least 12 businesses, along with outages to a few traffic lights.

An official with Butler Plaza tells us a blown transformer that had large hole in it that caused the outage. Ken McKiernan was shopping and said if the power was still out he would go to shopping online.

“With how delayed online shopping and devilries are right now. I’m just going to have to tell the person hey I can’t get you’re thing it’s going to come in the mail.”

Other people were celebrating their friend’s 19th birthday and say if the power went out while eating, what would happen?

“It would be super sucky if you were in the restaurant and the power just went out because it’s like are you going to kick me out? And do I still have to pay for the food if you’re going to kick me out,” said Michelle Suarez.

In the end GRU crews restored power to the area replacing the blown transformer.

