Power outage in Butler Plaza forces businesses to close for hours

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning new details about a power outage in the Butler Plaza area causing businesses to shut their doors for hours.

An official with Butler Plaza tells us a blown transformer caused the outage, the outage caused at least 12 businesses and some traffic lights in the area to be without power.

GRU crews have now restored power to the area.

Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the scene but they were unable to locate the fire.

