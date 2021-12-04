Power outage in Butler Plaza forces businesses to close for hours

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning new details about a power outage in the Butler Plaza area causing businesses to shut their doors for hours.

An official with Butler Plaza tells us a blown transformer caused the outage, the outage caused at least 12 businesses and some traffic lights in the area to be without power.

GRU crews have now restored power to the area.

Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to the scene but they were unable to locate the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.