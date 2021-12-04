State Football Semis: Hawthorne stays perfect, to play for 1A title

(WCJB) -Apparently, Hawthorne really enjoyed advancing to the state football championship for the first time in school history last year. So much so, the Hornets decided to make another run in 2021.

Hawthorne (10-0) eliminated Chipley, 24-6 in Friday’s home state semifinal, securing the Hornets’ second straight berth in the 1A state championship game. Quarterback Tyler Jefferson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Hornets and Anthony Morgan returned an interception 65 yards to lead the victory. Hawthorne held an opponent to single digits for the sixth time in 10 games.

Hawthorne will face Madison County for the 1A state championship on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Tallahassee. The Cowboys (11-3) continued their quest for a fourth state title in the last five years by shutting out Chiefland, 37-0 in Friday’s other semifinal.

Chiefland (11-2) was appearing in its first state semifinal in 23 years and made the final four after winning just one game all of last season. On Friday, however, the Indians allowed an early Cowboys touchdown on fourth and goal from the five yard line, missed a short field goal, and completely lost any momentum two plays later when they surrendered an 80-yard touchdown run by Madison County’s Tommie House. Chiefland’s only state football championship season remains 1997.

In the Class 7A state semifinals, Buchholz had its nine-game winning streak broken by 12-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas, 45-7. The Raiders (13-1) raced out to an early lead and never let off the gas against the Bobcats (12-2), who made their first state semifinal round since 1995. St. Thomas Aquinas became the only opponent all season to eclipse 16 points against the Bobcats.

