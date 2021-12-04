Advertisement

State Football Semis: Hawthorne stays perfect, to play for 1A title

The Hornets have held six of ten opponents to single digits, will face Madison County for championship
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Apparently, Hawthorne really enjoyed advancing to the state football championship for the first time in school history last year. So much so, the Hornets decided to make another run in 2021.

Hawthorne (10-0) eliminated Chipley, 24-6 in Friday’s home state semifinal, securing the Hornets’ second straight berth in the 1A state championship game. Quarterback Tyler Jefferson scored two rushing touchdowns for the Hornets and Anthony Morgan returned an interception 65 yards to lead the victory. Hawthorne held an opponent to single digits for the sixth time in 10 games.

Hawthorne will face Madison County for the 1A state championship on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Tallahassee. The Cowboys (11-3) continued their quest for a fourth state title in the last five years by shutting out Chiefland, 37-0 in Friday’s other semifinal.

Chiefland (11-2) was appearing in its first state semifinal in 23 years and made the final four after winning just one game all of last season. On Friday, however, the Indians allowed an early Cowboys touchdown on fourth and goal from the five yard line, missed a short field goal, and completely lost any momentum two plays later when they surrendered an 80-yard touchdown run by Madison County’s Tommie House. Chiefland’s only state football championship season remains 1997.

In the Class 7A state semifinals, Buchholz had its nine-game winning streak broken by 12-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas, 45-7. The Raiders (13-1) raced out to an early lead and never let off the gas against the Bobcats (12-2), who made their first state semifinal round since 1995. St. Thomas Aquinas became the only opponent all season to eclipse 16 points against the Bobcats.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

21-year-old Marandoe Young in handcuffs after being caught by a K9 unit.
Residents are breathing a sigh of relief after an armed man was arrested during a manhunt on I-75
ASO deputies
UPDATE: Deputies confirm suspect is in custody, I-75 has been reopened
The option of most concern residents say, would connect the Florida turnpike's northern...
Proposed FDOT project upsets some Levy County leaders, residents
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
22-year-old Jalen Days was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing James...
Two men have been found guilty of first-degree murder for a home invasion back in 2017

Latest News

HS football state semis
Florida sweeps Miami in round two
UF volleyball team sweeps Miami, advances to NCAA round of sixteen
Santa Fe H.S., Friday
Signing day for two Santa Fe baseball players
Santa Fe baseball signing