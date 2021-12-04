Advertisement

Trenton residents fundraise for local animal shelter in honor of a resident who tragically died in 2018

Trenton residents fundraise for local animal shelter in honor of a resident who died in 2018
Trenton residents fundraise for local animal shelter in honor of a resident who died in 2018(wcjb)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Trenton is coming together to raise money in honor of a community member who was struck by lightning in 2018.

Kourtney Dunnam’s family said she had a huge love for animals, so they started a non-profit called “Kourtney’s Hope For The Animals.”

Today was the third annual arts and crafts fundraiser.

All of the money raised goes to the animal shelter in Gilchrist County.

“We know that she loved animals so I mean seeing all these people come out and support this cause is just, it’s inspiring,” said Rob Studstill, the pastor at Bronson Road Church.

Her family said the event has definitely grown throughout the years.

They are hoping to raise enough money to buy new roll up doors to put on each end of the animal shelter.

