Trenton residents fundraise for local animal shelter in honor of a resident who tragically died in 2018

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Trenton is coming together to raise money in honor of a community member who was struck by lightning in 2018.

Kourtney Dunnam’s family said she had a huge love for animals, so they started a non-profit called “Kourtney’s Hope For The Animals.”

Today was the third annual arts and crafts fundraiser.

All of the money raised goes to the animal shelter in Gilchrist County.

“We know that she loved animals so I mean seeing all these people come out and support this cause is just, it’s inspiring,” said Rob Studstill, the pastor at Bronson Road Church.

Her family said the event has definitely grown throughout the years.

They are hoping to raise enough money to buy new roll up doors to put on each end of the animal shelter.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.