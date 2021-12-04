Advertisement

UF issues timely warning after a female dorm resident is filmed in the shower

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is issuing a timely warning after a woman reported being filmed in the shower.

The victim told police it happened on Thursday in the Murphree Hall shower.

She could not describe the person but police are searching for a person of interest who was in the building illegally.

