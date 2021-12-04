UF issues timely warning after a female dorm resident is filmed in the shower

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is issuing a timely warning after a woman reported being filmed in the shower.

The victim told police it happened on Thursday in the Murphree Hall shower.

She could not describe the person but police are searching for a person of interest who was in the building illegally.

