UF volleyball team sweeps Miami, advances to NCAA round of sixteen

Florida reeled off eight of 11 points to take command in tight second set
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No.16 seed Florida volleyball team advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive season thanks to Friday’s three-set sweep of Miami, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16. The Gators improve to 22-8 overall, while the Hurricanes have their six-match winning streak broken and finish 25-5.

Florida outhit Miami .276 to .053 and was led by Sofia Victoria’s 13 kills. Thayer Hall added 12 kills for head coach Mary Wise, who now stands at 1,001 career victories with the sweep.

After dominating the first set, the key stretch for Florida in set two came when time out was called after a 6-0 Miami run made it 8-6 Hurricanes. Florida then reeled off eight of the next 11 points to take command.

The Gators will face the survivor between Ball State and top overall national seed Louisville next week in the Sweet 16. That match is Saturday at 6 p.m.

