United Faculty of Florida professors request injuction against UF’s new conflict of policy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Faculty of Florida has filed a motion in the Northern District Court to have an injunction put into place blocking UF’s new conflict of policy.

A UF task force reviewed and modified the policy. In a statement, the professors who filled the motion say “it is high time for a court of law to stop the university from violating the first amendment rights of its faculty and abridging academic freedom.”

