United Faculty of Florida professors request injuction against UF’s new conflict of policy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -   The United Faculty of Florida has filed a motion in the Northern District Court to have an injunction put into place blocking UF’s new conflict of policy. 

A UF task force reviewed and modified the policy.   In a statement, the professors who filled the motion say “it is high time for a court of law to stop the university from violating the first amendment rights of its faculty and abridging academic freedom.”  

RELATED STORY: ‘I think we’re in a good spot now’: President Fuchs addresses controversy after UF professors barred from testifying against state

