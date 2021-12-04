Advertisement

Vaccination rate for kids ages 5 to 11 slower than older kids

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have...
The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16-percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose.(Deric Rush)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Within one month, the COVID-19 vaccination rate among kids 5 to 11 is slower than it was for older children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found one month after becoming eligible, about 16% of kids ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose.

That is slower than it was for older children.

In mid-June, a month after kids ages 12 to 15 became eligible, about 27% of that age group had received their first dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Marandoe Young in handcuffs after being caught by a K9 unit.
Residents are breathing a sigh of relief after an armed man was arrested during a manhunt on I-75
ASO deputies
UPDATE: Deputies confirm suspect is in custody, I-75 has been reopened
The option of most concern residents say, would connect the Florida turnpike's northern...
Proposed FDOT project upsets some Levy County leaders, residents
FHP
BREAKING: I-75 shut down as multiple county deputies and FHP troopers pursue a man they believe is armed and dangerous
22-year-old Jalen Days was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing James...
Two men have been found guilty of first-degree murder for a home invasion back in 2017

Latest News

The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school...
The Crumbley's vehicle at scene with police officers searching
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Supply chain issues and their impact on food banks.
Supply chain issues making an impact on food banks