A woman’s 100th birthday wish got family and friends to donate toys to less fortunate kids

Elsa Knapp and her children celebrating their mom's birthday.
Elsa Knapp and her children celebrating their mom's birthday.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Elsa Knapp, her four children, and the rest of their family celebrated her 100th birthday and she had a special wish to help others.

As Toys For Tots in Marion County still need gifts for more than 2,000 kids. Her daughter Rose Miller talked about her mom’s wish.

“Have people bring in gifts for children that are underprivileged. So that the gifts instead of going to you would go to kids that needed gifts. that was your wish so that’s what we have done.”

Knapp is originally from Pisa, Italy, and she experienced World War II for herself.

“They sent her to the country to protect her because the city of Pisa was being bombed and the house that she was in got bombed,” said Miller.

But her cousin sadly died in the bombing. Miller said her mom’s birthday is a way to teach younger kids to always give back.

“This is an opportunity to teach the great-granddaughters that taking is not so important, it’s the giving that helps the younger ones that don’t have what we have.”

Knapp wanted to wish everyone happy holidays and asked to help donate gifts to kids in need.

