Florida’s Fabian brothers host baseball camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Growing up in Ocala, Jud and Deric Fabian spent years on the diamond, with their father, honing their craft and practicing the fundamentals of the game.

On Saturday, the same trio was back at the Rotary Sportsplex, passing on the knowledge they’ve gathered over the years to the next generation of ball players at the Team Fabian Baseball Camp.

Despite dense fog sitting on top of the field for most of the camp, more than 30 kids, ages 6-12 year-old, came out and learned the finer points of the game from the Fabian family.

Jud, the older brother and junior outfielder for Florida, taught the fundamentals of playing the grass. He admitted how surreal it felt to look at the campers and remember being their age, and now, he’s accomplished his dream and can give back to the new wave of talent.

“Being able to be that guy and kinda feel like that guy they look up to it’s really fun,” said Florida outfielder Jud Fabian. “And to be able to teach them and see their eyes light up when they figure out something and you’re able to teach them the right way to play the game to make sure it just keeps going forward it’s just hard to put into words.”

Jud’s younger brother, Deric, who’s a freshman at Florida and will play alongside his brother in the spring, taught the basics of playing the infield.

Deric also said he’s extremely honored to teach the younger crop of players. And the thought of being able to play on the same Gators team with his brother this coming spring is a dream come true.

“I never thought it would happen,” said Florida freshman Deric Fabian. “Ever since he went early. I just didn’t see it happening, but now that I’ve seen it happen it’s unreal. It’s something I look forward to.”

The duo’s father, Eric, also passed on his year’s of experience around the game, as he taught a number of drills and instructed the campers on where to go and what to do.

The camp wrapped up with the kids hitting the batting cages, and finally, getting the brothers’ autographs.

