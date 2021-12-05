Advertisement

Fort King National Historic Landmarks re-enacts events that fueled the Second Seminole War

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort King National Historic Landmark showed people re-enactments from some of the events that fueled the start of the second Seminole war.

As people dressed up as Seminole Indians along with British and Spanish settlers.

Daniel Tommie is a part of the Florida Seminole tribe and for him, it’s an honor to teach others about his culture.

“For me, it’s a lifeline it’s where I came from. it’s all the struggles and sacrifices my ancestors suffered so I could be here today,” said Tommie.

James Bullock was portraying a black Seminole named Abraham and said his goal is to inform people of any myths or misconceptions they may have.

“African-Americans embrace all of their histories and realize no we were not all slaves. Here in Spanish Florida, it was said not all slaves were black and not all blacks were slaves.”

For Tommie one thing he wanted people to know about Seminole is that they embrace everything that was created.

“The love and respect we have for the land, the air, the water, the animals. The four-legged, the winged, the ones that fly, the ones that crawl, the ones that swim and we need to respect that,” said Tommie.

Both Bullock and Tommie agree events like this sheds a light on what really happened back in the 1800′s.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UF researchers make a major discovery in its mutations
UF researchers make a major discovery in Omicron variant’s mutations
Dr. David Ostrov maps Omicron mutations
UF Health researcher: Omicron variant is more transmissible due to mutations
UF issues timely warning after a female dorm resident is filmed in the shower
UF issues timely warning after a female dorm resident is filmed in the shower
22-year-old Jalen Days was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing James...
Two men have been found guilty of first-degree murder for a home invasion back in 2017
child sex arrest
A Steinhatchee man was arrested on multiple counts of sex with a child

Latest News

12/5/21
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
The Hatchetbury hosts first ever Guns Vs Hoses charity axe throwing tournament
The Hatchetbury hosts first ever Guns Vs Hoses Charity Tournament
They performed a variety of holiday songs including silent night and let it snow.
Marion Civic Chorale performs their first of two Christmas concerts
The Fort King National Historic Landmark showed people re-enactments from some of the events...
Fort King National Historic Landmarks re-enacts events that fueled the Second Seminole War