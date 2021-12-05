Fort King National Historic Landmarks re-enacts events that fueled the Second Seminole War

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort King National Historic Landmark showed people re-enactments from some of the events that fueled the start of the second Seminole war.

As people dressed up as Seminole Indians along with British and Spanish settlers.

Daniel Tommie is a part of the Florida Seminole tribe and for him, it’s an honor to teach others about his culture.

“For me, it’s a lifeline it’s where I came from. it’s all the struggles and sacrifices my ancestors suffered so I could be here today,” said Tommie.

James Bullock was portraying a black Seminole named Abraham and said his goal is to inform people of any myths or misconceptions they may have.

“African-Americans embrace all of their histories and realize no we were not all slaves. Here in Spanish Florida, it was said not all slaves were black and not all blacks were slaves.”

For Tommie one thing he wanted people to know about Seminole is that they embrace everything that was created.

“The love and respect we have for the land, the air, the water, the animals. The four-legged, the winged, the ones that fly, the ones that crawl, the ones that swim and we need to respect that,” said Tommie.

Both Bullock and Tommie agree events like this sheds a light on what really happened back in the 1800′s.

