The Hatchetbury hosts first ever Guns Vs Hoses charity axe throwing tournament

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hatchetbury, an axe throwing bar, hosted its first ever Guns Vs. Hoses charity tournament today.

Alachua County Fire Rescue and the Gainesville Police Department teamed up to make it happen.

“It’s gonna be a friendly competition but it’s always cops versus firefighters. There’s a long history of guns versus hoses tournaments and style competitions so we’re glad we could bring this to Alachua County,” said Brandon Starr, Vice President of fire rescue professionals of Alachua County.

Each department put together teams to compete in a bracketed tournament.

Starr said he hopes this shows the community how first responders come together on and off the job.

“On top of being in the fire rescue service, I’ve got lots of family members in police department, and you know we work very closely with them on a daily basis within our own community,” he said.

Plenty of community members gave axe throwing a try for the first time.

All of the proceeds raised benefit families going through or affected by a tragedy.

“Examples of some things we’ve recently given to, firefighters that have experienced acute injury or illness within their family with prolonged hospital stays, as well as people affected by residential house fires,” said Starr.

The owner of Hatchetbury said while this was the first Guns Vs Hoses tournament, she definitely hopes it isn’t the last.

