Hundreds came to Belleview to watch Light Up Lake Lillian

People enjoyed the holidays festivities and took pictures with Santa.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds were in the holiday spirit in Belleview waiting for that special to see Lake Lillian filled with colorful lights. Throughout the day people could enjoy music, miniature ponies, and visit Santa.

While at night you watch the lights along with watch a double feature of Shrek the Halls and Smurfs: A Christmas Carol.

Ed Carifio said he loves enjoying the holidays with his grandchildren. “It’s been a lot of fun so far the kids have been on the bounce house and the slide, we’ve had some food and they’re having a great time with the snow and the bubbles.”

If you missed the event the lights will be on every night throughout the holiday season.

