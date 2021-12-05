Marion Civic Chorale performs their first of two Christmas concerts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Holiday music filled the air in Marion County as the Marion Civic Chorale held their first of two Christmas concerts. They performed a variety of holiday songs including silent night and let it snow.

Their goal is to promote singing for young people and with donations, they offer scholarships to high school and college students to pursue music education.

Phillip Burch a singer with the group explains how music became his passion project.

“I came to school sick one day and I was getting ready to call my parents to come and take me. My third hour was choir and after I sang I was fine, so that’s kind of the way music affects me. It’s really a passion for me,” said Burch.

The group’s next performance is at 3pm on December 12 at the St. George Anglican Cathedral in Ocala.

