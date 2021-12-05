Nitro Rallycross Championship Series wraps up in Starke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Nitro Rallycross Championship Series made its way from southern California to Starke to wrap up its months long chase for the championship.

More than 20 world class drivers over 10 teams compete this weekend for the chance to take home the title.

The event is being held at “The Firm”, and features a race course with on-road and off-road portions on the track. There’s also a significant gap the drivers have to clear to continue racing on the course.

Motorsports icon and Nitro Rallycross creator and driver, Travis Pastrana headlined the field of drivers at the event.

NASCAR’s Chase Elliot also made an appearance at the track.

The two day competition features teams that compete in either the “Supercar” Class or the “Developmental NRX Next” Class.

Pastrana relished the adrenaline pumping rush from the event and the crowd, and is already planning on adding to it in 2022.

“Fans can look forward to an all out experience out here,” said Rallycross creator and driver Travis Pastrana. “It’s for the kids it’s for the adults, great cars. Everyone’s reachable you can come up get an autograph from chase elliot, myself, or whoever, and it’s just really a fun atmosphere out here at the firm.”

“We have Chase Elliot right here joining us, and there’s so many great guys from all over the world. The best in the world from Rally, from Rally Cross, and even some Indy Car guys so it’s going to be a lot of fun next year. Hopefully the tracks, we can have more time to prep even bigger and better jumps, even more excitement and maybe get some Nitro Circus out here for the fans.”

The event wraps up Sunday. Tickets are still available for purchase at nitrorallycross.com

