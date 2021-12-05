A Steinhatchee man was arrested on multiple counts of sex with a child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Steinhatchee man has been arrested for multiple counts of sex with a child.

30-year-old Jonathan High was arrested on Friday at his home in Taylor County after a three-month-long investigation into his actions was taken up by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE, through a tip from the national center for missing and exploited children, found videos on High’s phone that included him engaged in sex acts with children as young as four years old.

High is being held at the Taylor County Jail under a bond of $55,000.

