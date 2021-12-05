Advertisement

A Steinhatchee man was arrested on multiple counts of sex with a child

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Steinhatchee man has been arrested for multiple counts of sex with a child.

30-year-old Jonathan High was arrested on Friday at his home in Taylor County after a three-month-long investigation into his actions was taken up by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE, through a tip from the national center for missing and exploited children, found videos on High’s phone that included him engaged in sex acts with children as young as four years old.

High is being held at the Taylor County Jail under a bond of $55,000.

TRENDING STORY: Residents are breathing a sigh of relief after an armed man was arrested during a manhunt on I-75

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UF researchers make a major discovery in its mutations
UF researchers make a major discovery in Omicron variant’s mutations
Dr. David Ostrov maps Omicron mutations
UF Health researcher: Omicron variant is more transmissible due to mutations
UF issues timely warning after a female dorm resident is filmed in the shower
UF issues timely warning after a female dorm resident is filmed in the shower
22-year-old Jalen Days was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting and killing James...
Two men have been found guilty of first-degree murder for a home invasion back in 2017
Six MCSO deputies on paid administrative leave after two separate shooting incidents, receive counseling

Latest News

12/5/21
WCJB Latest Forecast
People enjoyed the holidays festivities and took pictures with Santa.
Hundreds came to Belleview to watch Light Up Lake Lillian
Dudley Farm Historic State Park is now a National Historic Landmark
Dudley Farm Historic State Park is now a National Historic Landmark
Elsa Knapp and her children celebrating their mom's birthday.
A woman’s 100th birthday wish got family and friends to donate toys to less fortunate kids