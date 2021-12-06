Billy Napier starts to build his coaching staff at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One day after his official introduction as Florida Gators football coach, Billy Napier announced four new members of his coaching staff. All four men come with Napier from Louisiana, where the group finished 40-12 over a period of four years, including a Sun Belt Conference title this past weekend.

Patrick Toney will serve as Florida’s Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach. Under Toney in 2021, the Ragin’ Cajuns led the conference in scoring defense (18.3 points per game), and tied-for-ninth nationally.

Napier also tabbed Jabbar Juluke as the Gators next Running Backs Coach / Associate Head Coach. While at Louisiana, Juluke coached eventual NFL draftees Eli Mitchel and Raymond Calais in back-to-back years. In 2019 under Juluke, the Ragin’ Cajuns set a school record for rushing yards with 3,604.

Ryan O’Hara will serve on the Gator staff as Offensive Analyst – Quarterbacks. During his time at Louisiana, O’Hara developed quarterback Levi Lewis, who became the first 3,000-yard passer in program history this season.

Mark Hocke will also join Napier’s staff to lead the program’s Strength and Conditioning. Hocke has roots at Alabama and spent six years on Nick Saban’s staff before joining Napier at Louisiana. Throughout his career, he has trained over 35 players that signed NFL contracts, including 10 first-round draft picks.

Many Gator players had lobbied for Strength and Conditioning Coach Nick Savage to be retained, but change is inevitable in the current state of college athletics. Expect more staff announcements to come in the next few days. Napier has a salary pool of 7.5 million dollars from which to fill a staff of 10 full-time assistants.

