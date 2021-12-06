Bradford Country commissioners and Sheriff Gordon Smith discuss plans for new emergency operations center
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Gordon Smith will be updating the Bradford County commissioners regarding plans for a new emergency operations center.
Smith will be presenting the project status and details about the center.
This will be state-funded between the Board of County Commissioners, the State of Florida, and Brad Witt, the Emergency Management Director.
An election for chairperson and vice-chairperson is also on the agenda for the day.
The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., Monday morning, in the Bradford County Courthouse.
