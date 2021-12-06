Bradford Country commissioners and Sheriff Gordon Smith discuss plans for new emergency operations center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Gordon Smith will be updating the Bradford County commissioners regarding plans for a new emergency operations center.

Smith will be presenting the project status and details about the center.

This will be state-funded between the Board of County Commissioners, the State of Florida, and Brad Witt, the Emergency Management Director.

An election for chairperson and vice-chairperson is also on the agenda for the day.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., Monday morning, in the Bradford County Courthouse.

TRENDING STORY: Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.