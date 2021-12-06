Advertisement

FDOT and other organizations nationally are partnering together to spread awareness about elderly drivers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT is partnering with other organizations nationally to spread awareness about elderly drivers.

Monday is the start of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week.

During the week, FDOT is spreading information about mobility independence for those older who may become less likely to effectively navigate their vehicle.

A webinar will be hosted on the subject matter at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

You can find a link to join here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

