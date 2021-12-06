Advertisement

Florida takes down TCU in Big12/SEC Challenge

Lavender Briggs scored a game-high 22 points
Florida's Lavender Briggs (3) passes the ball during an NCAA college basketball game in...
Florida's Lavender Briggs (3) passes the ball during an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Coming off their first loss in six games, the Florida Women’s Basketball team didn’t waste much time adding another victory to the win column.

Behind Lavender Briggs’ game-high 22 points, the Gators (7-3) defeated the TCU Horned Frogs (3-4) 63-54 on the road, in the BIG12/SEC Challenge.

This was the just the third meeting all-time between these two teams, and only the fourth time Florida was competing in the BIG12/SEC Challenge.

Briggs scored 13 of her 22 points in the first half to help the Gators lead 37-31 at intermission.

Keke Smith and Jordan Merritt also scored in double figures. They each had 12 points, with Smith recording 11 rebounds as well.

Defensively, the orange and blue forced 23 Horned Frogs’ turnovers, which resulted in 19 points.

Florida finally gets to play at home, after being on the road for their last four contests.

The Gators will host the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at the O’Connell Center.

