Gainesville and Alachua County commissioners conduct a joint meeting to discuss a 2022 ballot initiative timeline

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville and Alachua County commissioners are conducting a joint meeting today, Monday, December 6.

The main topic of discussion is a 2022 ballot initiative timeline presentation.

There will also be an update on a central receiving facility for Alachua County.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. in the city hall auditorium.

Public comment will be taken.

