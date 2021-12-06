Gainesville and Alachua County commissioners conduct a joint meeting to discuss a 2022 ballot initiative timeline

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville and Alachua County commissioners are conducting a joint meeting today, Monday, December 6.

The main topic of discussion is a 2022 ballot initiative timeline presentation.

There will also be an update on a central receiving facility for Alachua County.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. in the city hall auditorium.

Public comment will be taken.

