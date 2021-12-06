Advertisement

Gainesville Regional Airport and Dance Alive National Ballet light ‘Sugar Plum Fairy’ Christmas tree in the GNV passenger arrivals lobby

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Regional Airport and Dance Alive National Ballet are teaming up to spread holiday cheer.

The official lighting of a “Sugar Plum Fairy” Christmas tree will be today, Monday, December 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

It will be located in the passenger arrivals lobby near Tailwinds Café.

Tickets for Dance Alive’s annual performance of “The Nutcracker” will be nestled in the tree’s branches.

Fully costumed dancers from the upcoming show will be at the tree lighting handing out seasonal treats.

Gainesville Regional Airport and Dance Alive National Ballet light ‘Sugar Plum Fairy’ Christmas tree in the GNV passenger arrivals lobby
