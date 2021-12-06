Advertisement

Gators to face Knights in Gasparilla Bowl

Florida will make its 47th appearance in a bowl game
By Chris Pinson
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the same day Florida announced Billy Napier as its newest head coach, the Gators also learned they will take on the University of Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, on Dec. 23rd, in Tampa.

It’s the fourth-consecutive season the orange and blue have qualified for a bowl game, and the seventh time in the last eight years Florida will make a postseason appearance.

This will mark the first time the Gators are making the trip to tampa to play in the Gasparilla Bowl, and it will be the first time since the 2019 Orange Bowl they will play in the sunshine state.

Florida has previously faced UCF on two previous occasions, winning both of those games, but this will be the first time they will play each other in the postseason.

Gators interim head coach Greg Knox is expected to coach the bowl game, just as he did the team’s regular season finale against Florida State.

