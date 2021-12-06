Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies, solemn day for Horse Capital

RELATED: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Medina Spirit was the fourth winning horse to come through Ocala Breeder Sales. Before he was sold, he was bred and born at a farm in Citra.

According to Santa Anita Park officials he died Monday morning after a workout after what they believe to be a heart attack.

Blood, hair and urine samples were sent to the California Horse Racing Board for review, and a full necropsy will be done by the University of California – Davis’ School of Veterinary Medicine.

The thoroughbred was born at Gail Rice’s farm in Citra where he lived for roughly nine months.

“Everything has its day to go, and it goes. and god takes care of us, and god has his horse in his hands, he’s been in his hands his whole life and He’s literally in God’s hands right now,” Rice said.

Bob Baffert was Medina Spirit’s trainer.

According to a report from the Washington Post, at least 74 horses have died under his care since 2000.

Baffert said in a statement to ABC news, “My entire barn is devastated by this news.”

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is investigating.

Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action Marty Irby sent TV20 this statement:

“Condolences to the owners and fans of Medina Spirit after his untimely death. This high-performing Thoroughbred will always have an asterisk by his name because of medication abuses that caused extreme controversy following the horse’s Derby win, and connection to Bob Baffert,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.