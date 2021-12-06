Advertisement

Ocala CEP shares Horse Farms Forever’s passion for land preservation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One Marion County-based organization is fighting the expansion of an expressway.

Our friends at the Ocala CEP share why Horse Farms Forever is passionate about land preservation in this week’s weekly buzz.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP tells us about an organization boosting literacy rates in Marion County

