Starke woman arrested for selling meth in public

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Starke is accused of selling meth in public.

Starke Police arrested 31-year-old Amber Parker Sunday night she is charged with possessing, selling, and trafficking meth.

Police say they spotted her selling the drugs, and then when they searched her car they found 80 grams of meth, numerous prescription pills, and cash.

They also say she is not legally allowed to drive.

Her bond is set at $200,000.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

