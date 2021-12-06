Three positions are on the ballot in Lawtey and Trenton

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida towns are holding elections Tuesday.

In the city of Lawtey, two races are on the ballot.

Virginia Warner and Emily Hoffman are running for City Council.

For Chief of Police, Jerry Feltner is running against Raymond Shuford.

In Trenton, a commission seat is on the ballot.

For the group one commission seat, Cloud Haley and Clint Lee.

Polls close in both towns at 7 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Starke woman arrested for selling meth in public

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.