Three positions are on the ballot in Lawtey and Trenton

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida towns are holding elections Tuesday.

In the city of Lawtey, two races are on the ballot.

Virginia Warner and Emily Hoffman are running for City Council.

For Chief of Police, Jerry Feltner is running against Raymond Shuford.

In Trenton, a commission seat is on the ballot.

For the group one commission seat, Cloud Haley and Clint Lee.

Polls close in both towns at 7 p.m.

