Two Gainesville men and a teen were arrested after they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville men and one teen are behind bars after police say they robbed people at gunpoint at Depot Park.

According to Gainesville police officials, 20-year old Tases Mills and 20-year old Madrek Nobles are accused of stealing car keys and the cell phones of two women walking in Depot Park on Friday night.

Police also say the three individuals stole the car they had keys for and were later located on I-75 near Alachua by Alachua police officers with Nobles staying in the car and Mills, the driver, fleeing on foot.

Both Mills and Nobles are being charged with armed robbery and grand theft auto.

The charges and identity of the minor are not released.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

