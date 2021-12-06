The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - Access to quality water may be coming to two towns in Levy County following a commission meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m., but Levy County commissioners start their discussion about supplying water to Otter Creek and Cedar Key at 9:30 a.m.

Bronson mayor, Robert Partin, is on the agenda set to speak on the item.

Levy County leaders and residents can get their view across about a Florida Department of Transportation proposal to cut through rural areas of their county.

There are four alternative routes being proposed.

The “North A” route would cut Levy County into two parts.

Residents can voice their concerns and learn more at two meetings .

The first meeting is on the evening of Tuesday, December 7, and will be available virtually and in person at the College of Central Florida campus in Chiefland.

The second is on the evening of Thursday, the 9, at the College of Central Florida campus in Lecanto.

The members of the Alachua legislative delegation discuss legislative priorities ahead of the session on Wednesday.

The members, Senator Keith Perry, and Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson are hosting an eye-opener discovery breakfast at the UF Hilton Conference Center Ballroom.

The state lawmakers take in information from residents ahead of the legislative session in January.

The meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.

Lake City police are offering safety training for houses of worship on the evening of Thursday, December 9.

The free event at the city hall council chambers is open to the public and also available on zoom.

Officers will give information on situational awareness, emergency management, active shooter response, and more.

Seating is limited for the event.

